Utility Work on St. Cloud’s University Drive Begins Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Work on the east side of University Drive begins Monday, forcing traffic into intermittent lane shifts.

Utility work will begin ahead of the reconstruction project...

Well, what everybody is seeing out there now is basically the utility relocation work. So, on the east side where all of the flags are at right now and traffic control cones and things are ready to get placed, this is where we're going to do a full reconstruction. So, we do have some very old utilities on that side of the river that we'll be replacing as part of this project.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says that utility work will continue into mid-May or early June when the reconstruction of University Drive between Killian Boulevard and 15th Avenue South begins.

Hodel says once that portion of the project gets underway, there will be road closures associated with that work.

University Drive will be resurfaced from Roosevelt Road to the University Bridge this summer too.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late October.

