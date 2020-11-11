US Hits Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations Amid Virus Surge
NEW YORK (AP) -- The U.S. has hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.
The grim milestones Tuesday come amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.
The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer _ and threatens to be worse.
Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.
However, experts say medical and testing advances give them reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app