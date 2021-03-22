Upsets Galore At NCAA Tourney – Monday Sports Blast

The NCAA men's basketball tourney keeps producing upsets, Husky hockey officially made the NCAA men's hockey tourney, college baseball was in full swing and the Twins began their final week of Spring Training. Here's a look at what you missed Sunday and what to look forward to on Monday.

- The upsets kept coming at the NCAA men's basketball tourney, with #8 Loyola Chicago upending #1 Illinois, #11 Syracuse topping #3 West Virginia, #15 Oral Roberts beating #7 Florida and #12 Oregon State upsetting #4 Oklahoma State.

The tournament continues Monday morning at 11 (AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).

- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will take on Boston University on Saturday in Albany, New York to open the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame and Boston College are the other two teams in the regional.

Saturday's game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. puck drop on The River 96.7 FM.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-7 in an exhibition game. Willians Astudillo and Jorge Polanco each homered for the Twins in the win.

The Twins will take on Atlanta Monday at noon (WJON).

- The Granite City Lumberjacks blanked New Ulm 5-0 Sunday night. The 'Jacks will host Willmar on Wednesday night.

- The St. Cloud State baseball team fell 2-1 to the Vikings at Augustana. Former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig tossed six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven.

The Huskies will play at Wayne State on Wednesday.

- SCSU softball split a pair of games Sunday, beating Northeastern State 8-0 before falling 7-6 to Central Missouri in game two. The Huskies are 11-3 on the season and will host Minnesota-Duluth on March 30th.

- St. John's University baseball swept Bethany Lutheran by 5-3 and 12-5 final scores. The Johnnies got three home runs from Ethan Roe in game two, giving him seven homers in seven games this season.

The Johnnies will battle rival St. Thomas at US Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

- The College Of St. Benedict softball team split a pair of games with Wisconsin-Stout. The Bennies will host Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Wednesday.

MONDAY:

- The Minnesota Wild will host the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center (WJON). Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves return home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

- The NCAA men's basketball tournament continues with eight games on the schedule:

#7 Oregon vs #2 Iowa 11 AM

#8 Oklahoma vs #1 Gonzaga 1:40 PM

#14 Abilene Christian vs #11 UCLA 4:15 PM

#13 Ohio vs #5 Creighton 5:10 PM

#8 LSU vs #1 Michigan 6:10 PM

#5 Colorado vs #4 Florida State 6:45 PM

#10 Maryland vs #2 Alabama 7:45 PM

#6 USC vs #3 Kansas 8:40 PM

The games can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.