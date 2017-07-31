Update: Stolen Trailer, Roller Recovered in Benton County

SAUK RAPIDS - The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a trailer and a pavement roller that were stolen last week from a business in Sauk Rapids have now been recovered.

They were stolen, along with a pick-up, from Custom Surfacing on Golden Spike Road during the overnight hours Wednesday night.

The trailer and the roller were found in rural Watab Township. The pickup was found at a business in Sartell.

No arrests have been made yet.