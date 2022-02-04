Update: St. Cloud Police Identify Women Who Died in House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have released the name of the woman who died in a house fire earlier this week.

She was 34-year-old Kaitlyn Hitchcock. The preliminary cause of death is related to injuries sustained from the smoke and fire.

Police say at this time the fire is not considered to be suspicious and is believed to be accidental. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Monday at about 4:30 a.m. fire and police responded to the fire call in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South.