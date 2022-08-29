Update: Sheriff Releases Name of Man Killed by Train
CLEAR LAKE -- Authorities have released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a passenger train on Friday morning.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell of St. Cloud died when he was hit by the Amtrak train at about 9:00 a.m.
The incident happened just south of Clear Lake near 97th Street.
