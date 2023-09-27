Update: Preparing for Downtown Sauk Rapids Expansion

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A home along 2nd Avenue North in Sauk Rapids is being removed this week.

WJON News first told you back in August that the Sauk Rapids Economic Development Authority bought the property at 224 2nd Avenue North so the city could expand the commercial district.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says the timeline has been to remove the house this fall so the lot can be prepped and marketed to developers over the winter months. He's hoping the city will be able to announce a development project for the site as soon as this coming spring.

The EDA paid $260,000 for the property, and Schultz says they may not be done buying up land as long as there is a demand for commercial development in the downtown.

