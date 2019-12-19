UPDATE: Police Name Suspects in St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the names of two suspects taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday in south St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police identify them as 26-year-old Jerome Jones of Minneapolis and 27-year-old JB Zimmer of Cokato. After booking Jones, officers learned he had previously changed his legal name to Poog Dableed Devildrugchristlord.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South Wednesday just before 9 a.m. They arrived to find a 42-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

About an hour after the shooting, Devildrugchristlord and Zimmer were found in a vehicle near Becker. They were taken into custody without incident.

Devildrugchristlord was arrested for attempted murder. Zimmer was arrested for aiding attempted murder. Both are being held in Stearns County Jail, awaiting charges.

Police say this was not a random incident, and the suspects are known to the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the victim's name has not been released.