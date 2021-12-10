Update: Juvenile in Custody After Threat Made Against ROCORI

COLD SPRING -- An update to a story we first told you about Thursday, the Cold Spring Police Chief says they have made an arrest in the threat made against the ROCORI middle school.

Jason Blum says there has been enough information and evidence gathered that a juvenile has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday the police department was made aware of threats that were made on social media.

Blum says there will continue to be a strong law enforcement presence in the secondary school, but there is no evidence of any ongoing threat.

On Monday, Sauk Rapids police took in a 14-year-old student into custody for alleged threats against the Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school.