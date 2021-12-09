Cold Spring Police Investigating Threat to ROCORI Schools

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring police department is investigating a threat that was made toward the ROCORI school district.

Police Chief Jason Blum says his department was notified Wednesday afternoon of comments that were made on a social media platform.

He says they have been working with ROCORI Administration to identify the party involved and it continues to be an active investigation. There will be a stronger police presence at the school, but Blum says there is no evidence of any ongoing threat.

WJON News has reached out to school district leaders as well, but we have not heard back from them yet.