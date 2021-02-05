Update: Driver Killed in Collision with Train was from Ottertail

OTTERTAIL (AP) -- Sheriff's officials says the pickup driver who was killed in a collision with a freight train in Otter Tail County was a local man.

Sixty-year-old Joseph Lyle Mack, from Ottertail, died Thursday morning at a crossing southeast of the city.

The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

Mack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt.

