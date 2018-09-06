United Way of Central MN Names New President and CEO

ST. CLOUD -- A Minnesota native is returning to his home state to become the next President and CEO of the United Way of Central Minnesota.

Larry Olness is currently the Chief Strategy Officer for the Heart of Florida United Way in Orlando. He takes over as the leader of the United Way of Central Minnesota October 1st.

Olness is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and oversaw the Orlando United Way's Mission United program for veterans and their families. Olness is originally from Winona and has worked for the United Way in Madison, Wisconsin prior to his role in Florida.

Olness replaces Jon Ruis as the head of the United Way of Central Minnesota who left the position in June.