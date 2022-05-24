United Methodist Church Meets In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has come together.

The conference at the Rivers Edge Convention Center brings more than 500 Methodist clergy and laity to St. Cloud.

Christa Meland, Director of Communications says the next few days will keep attendees busy.

They can expect inspiring worship and amazing music. The hope is that they go home to their congregations really excited for Christ and ready to go and make a difference in their own individual contexts.

In addition to speakers, music, and receptions, attendees will also pay attention to the behind-the-scenes work of the United Methodist Church in Minnesota. Both days feature reports, legislation, and a state of the church address. Meland says diversity is taking center stage this year.

This year we have several pieces of legislation around diversity and how we live. We want to be an inclusive conference and prioritize diversity.

The Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church wraps up Wednesday, May 25th.