Unique Ice Skating Performance Coming to the Paramount Stage

ST. CLOUD -- You can see your favorite Disney characters in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Paramount Theatre is holding a special family friendly event titled Fairytales on Ice.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She says you typically have to go to the Twin Cities to see a performance like this.

This is a wonderful family event because it brings something that you normally have to see in a big arena in the Twin Cities in a more intimate setting like the Paramount Theatre.

This non-stop thrilling adventure features over-the-top magical illusion, spectacular special effects and thrilling jumps, and spins.

Boulka says despite the shows title, the stage will not be covered in actual ice.

The ice is a synthetic material which they performers will be skating on as they do all of their tricks and routines.

The show is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults and can be found at the Paramount Theatre Box office.