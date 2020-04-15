Unemployment Benefit Extension Up and Running in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Unemployed Minnesotans are now able to claim extended benefits.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says people in the state are now able to get additional unemployment benefits through the 13-week extension in the federal CARES Act.

Commissioner Steve Grove says in order to claim the extended benefits, you will need to log into your account and let them know.

What that means is if you are near or at the end of your unemployment insurance benefits at this point, all you have to do is log into your account and indicate that you are still unemployed and you will be eligible for an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance.

Last week Minnesota became the first in the nation to start sending out the additional $600 top-off payments outlined in the act.

Grove says the third and final provision of the bill that provides for self-employed and contract workers should be up and running by the end of the month.