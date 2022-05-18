Tyler K. Koopmeiners, 27, St. Joseph

December 11, 1994 - May 8, 2022

Tyler K. Koopmeiners gained his wings on May 8th, 2022 after suffering major injuries in a motorcycle accident.

A memorial gathering celebrating the life of Tyler Koopmeiners will be Friday, May 20, 2022 from 2:00 PM until dusk at Centennial Park, 205 Birch Street West, St. Joseph. There will be a balloon release at 5:00 PM

Tyler was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on December 11th, 1994 to Troy & Vicki (Maleska) Koopmeiners. He is proceeded in death by his Grandparents: Richard & Betty (Diedrich) Koopmeiners; Joy (Toth) Risley.

Throughout childhood Tyler was a very rambunctious boy. He loved the outdoors and anything on wheels, he was quite the dare devil. He picked up BMX around the age of 12 and advanced to love dirt biking, snowmobiling and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also became a enthusiast of Volkswagen and enjoyed working on cars and his “Battle Jetta”, which he started in his teenage years. Tyler enjoyed the deer hunting season and shooting guns as well. He welcomed his daughter, his pride and joy, Aubree Kay Schutz into the world July 18th, 2013. Tyler loved being a father & was a great one, and role model to Aubree’s brothers as well as to many other children. He was always there for family and friends, willing to help or just simply be there. Tyler had the biggest, most loving heart and while he always gave while he was here with us. Through his passing he was also able to help save other’s lives & gave the biggest and most selfless gift ever with his organ donation. His love and memory will live on forever!

Tyler is survived by his Daughter: Aubree Schutz and her mother Alleysha; Parents: Troy Koopmeiners & Vicki Koopmeiners; Siblings: Kelsie (Roosevelt) Hargrays, Braden (fiancé, Amanda) Koopmeiners; Nephews & Niece: Roosevelt Jr., DyShawn, Zayvion, Alexander & Adelaide; Aunts & Uncles: Kenneth (Rosabella) Maleska, Scott (Helen) Maleska, Dana (Gary) Sturm, along with many cousins; Grandparents: Alois (Marlene) Maleska, -Biological Grandfather- Robert “Muggs” Gowdy -Extended Biological Family- Aunts & Uncles: Brett (Racheal) Gowdy, Brian (Ivy) Gowdy, Nikki (Paul) along with 6 cousins.

Oh and we can’t forget his dog, Dubbz.

