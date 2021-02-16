Two-Vehicle Crash in Buffalo Injures 1

BUFFALO – A man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 35th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 17-year-old Gabrielle Ondarko was southbound on Highway 25 and stopped in traffic when it was rear-ended by a car driven by 27-year-old Bryan Kaml of St. Francis.

Kaml was taken to Buffalo Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.