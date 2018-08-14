Two St. Joseph Park Restrooms Vandalized [GALLERY]

ST. JOSEPH -- Public Works Director Terry Thene says the restrooms at the Lake Wobegon trailhead and Centennial park had thousands of dollars in damage done to them.

Thene says in the Wobegon trailhead facility several fixtures, an electric heater, a hand dryer and power outlets were damaged with some type of metal pipe.

As for Centennial, he says the suspect(s) kicked in the door, dumped sand in the toilets and urinals, spread feces on the walls and mirrors and damaged the soffit on the outside.

Estimated damage is over $8,000.

Thene says he wants the public to know this is not a joke and to call police if you see something unusual happening.