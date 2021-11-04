Two St. Cloud Men Arrested in Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men were arrested after a drug bust Wednesday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant at a home in the 10 block of 22nd Avenue North.

Authorities say they found more than 90 grams of cocaine, 8 ounces of THC wax, fentanyl pills, and 9.5 pounds of marijuana.

22-year-old Andy Roberts and 25-year-old Michael Garner both of St. Cloud were arrested at the scene.

Roberts faces multiple drug charges and being a felon in possession of a gun. Garner also faces a weapons charge.

