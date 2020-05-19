Two Sauk Rapids Parks Closed for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- A couple of Sauk Rapids city parks have closed for the summer. Due to the planned improvements for Lions and Southside Park, they will both be closed effective immediately.

Back in February, the city City Council gave final approval on the project.

Plans for Southside Park include walking trails, a building for events with a capacity for over 200 people, a canoe launch area and performance plaza near the Mississippi River. Over in Lion's Park design plans call for an interactive water feature, a small shelter for parties, and multi-purpose courts.

The total cost is about $7.2 million.

Check out the link for a full list of other Sauk Rapids parks available this summer.