Two People Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- Two people are hurt after a crash in Sherburne County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Bridget Bartholomew , of Elk River, was stopped at the intersection waiting for the light to change. When the light turned green, Bartholomew entered the intersection and was hit by another vehicle heading north on Highway 169, causing her vehicle to flip.

Bartholomew suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. Her passenger, one-year-old Kinley Bartholomew , was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 59-year-old William Brady of Zimmerman, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.