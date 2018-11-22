Two People Hurt in Crash on Highway 169

ONAMIA -- Two people were hurt in a two-car crash near Onamia Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and 350th Street in Onamia Township, just south of Onamia.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 77-year-old Lynn Abbott of Plymouth was heading north on Highway 169 when he collided with a car heading west on 350th Street that failed to yield at the stop sign.

Abbott and the driver of the second car, 64-year-old Marianne Lease of Onamia had non-life threatening injuries.