UPDATE: Mule Owners Found by Sheriff’s Office

BELGRADE -- The owner of two mules lost near Belgrade have been found, and they should be home safely soon.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the mules were found near 45562 County Road 194 in Crow Lake Township, Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say Dean Suter noticed the mules along the roadway near his pasture. Suter was able to get the mules into a pen near his barn and gave them some grain, hay and water.

Suter told police that he's not aware of anyone who owns mules in the area.

Both mules are female, one of them is black and the other is tan in color. They are each about 14 1/2 hands tall.