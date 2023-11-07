Man With Multiple Warrants Arrested In Belgrade Monday

BELGRADE (WJON News) -- A man with multiple outstanding felony warrants was arrested in Belgrade Monday. The Belgrade-Brooten Police Department says they received a tip that a man with multiple warrants was in his house.

The Belgrade-Brooten police along with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office performed surveillance on the house at 525 Washburne Ave and saw Dylan Kelley in the entryway. Officers surrounded the home and announced that they were there to arrest Kelley. After several attempts, officers were able to speak with Kelley over the phone, and he refused to cooperate.

At that time the Stearns-Benton County SWAT team was called in to assist. Over the next several hours deputies tried unsuccessfully attempted to re-establish communication with Kelley and to get him to come out. The SWAT team then entered the house just after midnight and eventually found Kelley in a crawl space and arrested him without incident. Kelley was booked into the Stearns County Jail on several outstanding warrants.

