Two More Rounds of Snow this Week in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two additional rounds of snow are expected through Thursday.

One will continue through early Wednesday, followed by a break Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow comes Wednesday night into Thursday.

Overall, the snow will not amount to much, generally 3 inches or less for central-southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through Thursday.

However, travel will continue to be impacted, including morning and evening commutes, so motorists are urged to use extra caution.