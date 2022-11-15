Two More Rounds of Snow this Week in Minnesota

Two More Rounds of Snow this Week in Minnesota

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two additional rounds of snow are expected through Thursday.

One will continue through early Wednesday, followed by a break Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow comes Wednesday night into Thursday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Overall, the snow will not amount to much, generally 3 inches or less for central-southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

However, travel will continue to be impacted, including morning and evening commutes, so motorists are urged to use extra caution.

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON