Two Men Hurt in Head-On Crash in Wright County

ROCKFORD -- Two men were hurt in a head-on crash near Rockford on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 25 just after 3:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck was going north on Highway 25 and a car was going south on Highway 25. The two vehicles hit each other head-on on the driver's side.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Kent Bogren of Hutchinson, was flown to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Thomas Wagner of Hillman, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.