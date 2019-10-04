Two Injured in Rural Wright County Crash

ANNANDALE -- Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-car crash in Wright County.

The State Patrol says the crash happened on Friday at around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 3 near Annandale.

A car driven by 84-year-old Marilyn Sundberg of Minneapolis was traveling west on Highway 55 and attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 3 when it crashed with a truck driven by 44-year-old Garrett Fronk of Howard Lake. The truck spun out and crashed into a truck driven by 29-year-old Jesse Mengelkoch of Annandale.

Sundberg and Fronk were both taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.