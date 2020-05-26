Two Hurt in Morrison County ATV Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- Two people were taken to the hospital after their side-by-side ATV rolled Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday about an ATV accident with injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 110th Street and 110th Avenue southwest of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 39-year-old Thomas Sowada of Little Falls was heading north on 110th Avenue when he went to make a left turn on to 110th Street and rolled.

Sowada and his passenger, 37-year-old Melissa Hagerty of Flensburg were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.