Randall Man Hurt After Swerving to Avoid Head-On Collision

CUSHING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a crash in Morrison County on Friday.

The sheriff's office says 56-year-old Jonathan Brown of Randall was hurt when he swerved to avoid a head-on crash and left the roadway.

The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Dove Road north of Randall.

The sheriff's office says Brown was driving south on Dove Road and 69-year-old Randall Lee of Pillager was going north when Lee's car crossed over the center line forcing Brown to use evasive measures.

Brown was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

