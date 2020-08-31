Two Hurt in Morrison County ATV Crash

LAKIN TOWNSHIP -- Two people were seriously hurt in an ATV crash south of Hillman Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash with injuries just after 9:00 p.m. at a home in Lakin Township.

Sheriff's officials say the driver, 38-year-old Mark Burke of South St. Paul, lost control and rolled the machine ejecting two of his passengers.

Fifty-six-year-old Rick Doffing and 33-year-old Crystal Doffing both of Milaca were thrown from the ATV. Rick Doffing was airlifted to the North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries. Crystal Doffing was brought by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital also with serious injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor and the incident is still under investigation.