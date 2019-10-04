Two Hurt in Head On Crash Near Hillman

HILLMAN -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and Sage Road in Lakin Township, about seven miles south of Hillman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office says 49-year-old Marvin Horwedel, of St. Cloud, was heading north on Sage Road when he crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle heading south.

Horwedel was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 64-year-old Carl Rinkel of Maple Grove, was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

