Two Hurt in Crash Near Staples

STAPLES -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Todd County Monday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 10, east of Staples.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Staples was heading East on Highway 10, attempting to turn north on 305th Avenue, when he was hit by another vehicle heading west on Highway 10.

The driver of the second vehicle was 39-year-old Adam Parsons of Ham Lake.

Both drivers were taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life threating injuries.