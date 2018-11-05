Two Candidates Running for Open Mayor Position in Rice

RICE -- Residents in Rice will elect a new leader following Tuesday's elections. Erik Bonde and Terry Schwanke are running for mayor after Dale Rogholt decided not to run for re-election.

Two council members, Brian Skroch and Paula Kampa, are also seeking re-election. They are running unopposed.

The general elections are Tuesday.

ERIK BONDE

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Bonde is a newer resident to the city of Rice. He moved to town just over a year ago and has quickly become involved in the community. He works as a literacy tutor at Rice Elementary School, a school bus driver for the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District and an active member of the Rice Lions and the Rice Area Sportmen's Club. Bonde says if elected he would like to see more community involvement especially with the Economic Development committee.

There were people involved in the past that were committed and it's my understanding they haven't had a lot of meetings recently. Second of all I think a civil service commission needs to be started. There are a lot of people who are concerned with the fire department, not within the city of rice, but with the surrounding townships we serve.

This is Bonde's first time into elected politics. He's previously had experience in city government by serving on boards and committees in his hometown of Brainerd and with Crow Wing County.

TERRY SCHWANKE

WJON has made several calls and emails to Terry Schwanke to talk about his candidacy, which have gone unanswered.