Two Arrested During Task Force Search Warrant in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in St. Cloud.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force used a signed knock and announce search warrant in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue South Thursday.

The warrant was regarding an investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in the area. Investigators allegedly found suspected heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Get our free mobile app

Arrested was 44-year-old Darold Robinson of St. CLoud. Also arrested was 26-year-old Katlynn Evenrud of St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES