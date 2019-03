The Minnesota Twins topped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Wednesday afternoon in a Spring Training game in Florida. The Twins are now 5-6 on the spring with the win.

Twins catcher Jason Castro and outfielders Eddie Rosario and Jake Cave all hit home runs in the rout, while former Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi lasted 2.2 scoreless innings in his start.

The Twins head across town for a matchup with the Boston Red Sox Thursday afternoon in Ft. Myers. First pitch is set for noon.