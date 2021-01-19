Twins Tap Toby Gardenhire to Manage New Triple-A Affiliate

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Toby Gardenhire will manage Minnesota's new Triple-A baseball affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.

He's the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

The 38-year-old Toby Gardenhire was supposed to manage Minnesota's Triple-A team last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled minor league competition. He has served two previous seasons as a minor league manager for the Twins, with Class A Cedar Rapids in 2018 and Class A Fort Myers in 2019.

