Twins Take Control of Series 2-1

After a Saturday defeat, the Twins rallied to take control of the series 2-1 against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first inning, the Twins bats caught fire in the top of the second. Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano both scored on a hit from Jake Cave. Cave went in on a single from Jason Castro, Willians Astudillo made it home on a single from Jorge Polanco, and Castro rounded out the inning with a run on a Nelson Cruz single.

Detroit hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second to score their first run of the game. Minnesota extended their lead to 6-1 in the fifth with another RBI single. The Tigers closed the gap to 6-2 in the bottom frame.

Detroit solo home run bottom of the seventh to come within three, but Minnesota scored on two singles from Cruz and Eddie Rosario to extend the game-winning lead to 8-3.

Michael Pineda threw nine strikeouts and gave up only five hits and two earned runs in his six innings. Brusdar Graterol made his MLB debut pitching one strikeout for Minnesota in the ninth.

The Twins improve to 84-52. Minnesota and Detroit play the final game of the series on Monday. Pregame starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.