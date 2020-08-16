Twins, Royals Split Saturday’s Doubleheader

After postponing Friday's game due to weather, the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals faced off in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Game one got off to a slow start with neither team scoring in the first two innings. Minnesota got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run from Nelson Cruz. The Twins extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth to 3-0. Kansas City finally found home plate in the top of the fifth closing the gap to 3-2, but Minnesota held on to win it 4-2.

The Twins got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Royals tied it in the top of the second and extended their lead to 4-1 over Minnesota in the top of the fourth. The Twins scored one more, but ultimately fell to Kansas City 4-2.

Cruz ended the day with three runs and three RBIs on three hits. Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton, and Marwin Gonzalez each tallied one RBI on the day.

Jake Odorizzi pitched six strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs during his four innings of game one. Jose Berrios pitched seven strikeouts and gave up five hits and four runs, also through four innings.

The Twins are now 13-8 and will face the Royals in game three on Sunday.