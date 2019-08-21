Twins Rally Past White Sox Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 14-4 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 77-49 on the season and three games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Trailing by three runs in the bottom of the third inning, Max Kepler got the Twins on the board with a two-run home run, his 34th of the season. The Twins would add one more run in the fourth, take the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, then ice the game with seven runs in the eighth inning.

Kepler finished 2-5 with the home run and three runs batted in, Nelson Cruz had a four-hit game including a home run and Jorge Polanco hit a dinger in the win for Minnesota.

The Twins will host the White Sox in game three of their series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.