Twins Daily’s Nick Nelson [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are preparing for the start of their exhibition schedule at Spring Training in Ft. Myers, Florida. The Twins will take on the Red Sox Sunday afternoon.

Twins Daily writer Nick Nelson joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss a number of Twins topics.

- The Twins announced Wednesday that one of their top prospects, Royce Lewis, will have knee surgery and be sidelined for 2021. How does this affect Lewis' development moving forward and how does it affect his ranking among Twins prospects?

- Moving on from Eddie Rosario left a vacancy in left field. Will the Twins give the job to Alex Kirilloff if he has a good spring, or will the decision be purely money-based?

- Which team besides Minnesota or Chicago has a good chance to be a dark horse in the American League Central this season? Does Cleveland have enough offense? Did Kansas City's active offseason put them in position to make a move?

- Which pitcher would you rather bet the house on for 2021: Kenta Maeda or Jose Berrios?

- Brian Dozier recently announced his retirement. Where does he rank among the Twins' all-time greats, and will he be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame?

- Finally, which players are on the bubble to make the roster this season?

We talk Twins baseball every Wednesday on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" from 1-2 p.m. The Twins can be heard on WJON all summer long.