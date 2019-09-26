Twins Crush Tigers 10-4 to Get Series Sweep

DETROIT -- A day after clinching the A.L Central Division crown the Minnesota Twins got the sweep over the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon 10-4.

The win give the team their 99th victory on the season.

Despite resting their starters, Minnesota still found a way to put some runs on the board including a 4-hit game by Willians Astudillo, who chipped in a solo homerun. Johnathon Schoop also had a homerun to give the Twins a league leading 301 homeruns this season.

Devin Smeltzer went five innings for the Twins giving up 3 runs on 10 hits while striking out 4 batters.

The Twins will finish the regular season with a three game series against the Kansas City Royals starting Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.