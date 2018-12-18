Twins Caravan Tickets Available Now

The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 22 at the Rivers Edge Convention Center. Starting pitcher Jose Berrios and outfielder Eddie Rosario will be here along with new Manager Rocco Baldelli, and Vice President/Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

The evening program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Glenn Carlson room in the Rivers Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Doors open at 5:00. The emcee at this year's event will be Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network.

Tickets are $6, kids 5 and under get in free with a kids tickets. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering from Short Stop.

All proceeds from the event to to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.