Twins Caravan Stop in St. Cloud Tonight

The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud tonight and as of 8 a.m. this morning, a limited amount of tickets are still available at the Townsquare Media Studios. Tickets are $6 for adults with kids 5 and under free with a kids tickets. All the proceeds of the event go to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball. If the event sells out before 5:30, tickets will not be available at the door.

The program begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 at Glen Carlson Hall inside the Rivers Edge Convention Center. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop.

The guest list includes outfielder Matt Wallner, pitcher Louie Varland, former pitcher Latroy Hawkins and TV broadcaster Cory Provus. Provus will be the emcee of the event which will include a highlight video, question and answer session and autograph signing (1 item only please). The St. Cloud Rox and the Fan Zone will be hand on as well.

The Townsquare Media studios are located at 640 Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.