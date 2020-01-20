Twins Caravan Tonight in St. Cloud [PODCAST]

The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud tonight at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Manager Rocco Baldelli, General Manager Thad Levine, pitcher coach Wes Johnson, pitcher Randy Dobnak, former Twin Dan Gladden and mascot T.C. Bear will be there. I talked with Twins Director of Communications Dustin Morse on WJON this morning. Listen in.

Tickets are available at the Townsquare Media Studios (WJON) until 4 p.m. today and will be available at the door starting at 5 p.m.