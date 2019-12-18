Twins Caravan Set For January 20 At River’s Edge

The Twins' annual Winter Caravan stop in St. Cloud is set for Monday, January 20th, 2020 at the River's Edge Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now at the Townsquare Media box office (640 SE Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud) and cost $6 for adults, while kids five and under are admitted free with a kids ticket.

This year's guests include American League Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli, pitcher Randy Dobnak, pitching coach Wes Johnson, General Manager Thad Levine and mascot TC Bear. Former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden will be the emcee of the event.

A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop. All proceeds go to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.