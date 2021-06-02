Souhan; Can’t Blame Rocco For Injuries [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-4 at Baltimore to the Orioles Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is often times easy for fans to blame the Manager for the problems the team is having but the rash of injuries is something that is out of control of both Rocco Baldelli and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey. Souhan says the Twins were forced to play Kyle Garlick out of position in center field and Willans Astudillo in right field. The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms at the end of July. If the Twins are out of contention they could look to trade some of their players. Jim says they could ask Nelson Cruz if he'd like to be traded as kind of a courtesy which is what they did a few years ago for Jim Thome.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packer management continue to be at odds. Jim says the Packers don't intend on trading him and any team put in a situation where a top player wants out isn't likely to want to make a move but teams can be pushed to a breaking point where they have to make a move on that player. Jim says the Vikings could be in a similar situation with defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Cretin Derham Hall guard Tre Holloman plans to visit both the University of Minnesota and Michigan State basketball programs now that in-person school visits are acceptable again. Jim says the 4-star 2022 point guard would be a big get for new head coach Ben Johnson. Souhan says the University of Minnesota and Cretin Derham Hall have had a great relationship over the years.

