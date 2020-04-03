Souhan; Sits Down with Rocco Baldelli [PODCAST]

Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli has been doing what most Americans have been doing. He's been walking the dog, taking a jog and spending a lot of time with family indoors and social distancing. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He sat down with Rocco Baldelli and shared how his relationship with Rocco has developed.

Jim talks about his relationship with coaches in Minnesota that he's covered in the 30 years. He really enjoyed covering the Twins when Tom Kelly was the coach and got along well with Denny Green and Jerry Burns.