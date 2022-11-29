Twin Cities’ Largest Ice Maze Coming To Winter SKOLstice Event

The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023.

The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who are known as the leading producer of sculpture-grade ice in the United States. The maze will feature eight foot tall walls constructed with over one million pounds of ice to create a puzzle nearly a half-mile long.

The maze will be fully-lit and the grounds will also include ice thrones, scavenger hunts, fire pits and inflatables.

Ice maze-goers can warm up in the Warming Haus located next to the facility. The Warming Haus will be equipped with televisions and WiFi "in an upscale Nordic environment," while featuring food and beverage from Kyndred Hearth and Ember and Ice. There will also be live music on weekends.

Winter SKOLstice visitors are welcome to 'Skate the Omni' at no cost on a 30x60 foot ice rink located at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. Those wishing to skate are asked to register in advance and must provide their own skates.

“We are excited to welcome The Minnesota Ice Maze to campus in 2023 as we further establish Winter SKOLstice as an annual community tradition at Viking Lakes. We continue to create opportunities for Minnesotans to come together and offer fun opportunities for all ages and skill levels,” said Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank in a press release. “We encourage people to join us and experience life in fresh air at Viking Lakes all winter long.”

Adult tickets are priced at $24.99+fees and kids 5-14 are $12.99+fees. Kids 0-4 are admitted for free.