Twin Cities Bus Driver Jailed In Hit-and-Run Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a bus driver taking children to school is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in the Twin Cities and fleeing the scene.

The 33-year-old man is jailed on a charge of criminal vehicular homicide.

Police say a woman was killed in the crash about 6:50 a.m. Monday in Brooklyn Center, located north of Minneapolis.

Police have yet to release the identity of the woman or provide further details about the crash.

The bus was headed toward Friendship Academy, a Minneapolis charter elementary school. No children aboard were hurt.