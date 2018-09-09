Twin Cities Area Opens First Edible-Hemp Store

MAPLEWOOD (AP) — The Twin Cities metro area's first edible-hemp store is now open.

Minnesota Hempdropz opened Aug. 11 in Maplewood. The store is the first in the metro area that is entirely devoted to hemp products for consumption.

Co-owners Abbie Schneider and Doug Herkenhoff say hemp is related to marijuana, but the product is legal in Minnesota and doesn't give a high.

The store specializes in products with cannabidiol, one of the active ingredients in hemp and marijuana. CBD experts say the product can help relieve pain, anxiety, insomnia, acne and seizures.

Some of the store's hemp products include face cream, tincture, water soluble drops, gummies and chronic pain cream.

Marijuana advocate Tom Gallagher says the hemp store is a step toward marijuana public acceptance and legalization.